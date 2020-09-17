Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hami Aksoy said Thursday that all previous negotiation processes in Cyprus between the two sides have failed due to the Greek Cypriot side's refusal to accept political equality, adding that no new talks would be launched without recognition of this fundamental principle.

“There is no common ground for a solution between the two sides on the island. The reason is that the Greek Cypriot side does not want to equally share power and natural resources with the Turkish Cypriot side,” Aksoy said in a written statement.

The statement came after U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Wednesday that he is considering launching new talks on the island with the two sides and guarantor countries after the election in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) next month.

“(The announcement) does not mean we will be automatically restarting a new negotiation process or resume talks in Crans Montana, which ended in July 2017,” Aksoy said.

The island of Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when a Greek Cypriot coup took place after decades of violence against the island's Turkish community and Ankara's intervention as a guarantor power. The TRNC was established in 1983 on the northern tier of the island and is only recognized by Turkey. The country faces a longstanding embargo on commerce, transportation and culture.

It has seen an on-and-off peace process in recent years, including the latest initiative in Crans Montana, Switzerland under the auspices of guarantor countries Turkey, Greece and the U.K., but the process collapsed in 2017.