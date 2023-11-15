A new cooperation deal between the ruling parties of Türkiye, Azerbaijan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) is set to further political relations between the trio on the basis of "three states, one nation."

The representatives of Türkiye's Justice and Development Party (AK Party), Azerbaijan's New Azerbaijan Party and the TRNC's National Unity Party (UBP) signed the document at a ceremony in the TRNC's capital, Lefkoşa (Nicosia), on Tuesday.

TRNC Vice President and Parliament Speaker Zorlu Tore, Prime Minister Ünal Üstel, Deputy Prime Minister Fikri Ataoğlu, Public Works and Transport Minister Erhan Arıklı and other ministers, members of parliament and officials, as well as delegations from political parties from all three countries attended the ceremony, which was held at the Concorde Hotel.

The agreement was signed by Deputy Chairperson Efkan Ala on behalf of the AK Party, Deputy Chairperson Tahir Budagov on behalf of the New Azerbaijan Party and Chairperson and Prime Minister Üstel on behalf of the UBP.

"Today, in accordance with the motto 'Three states, one nation,' the parties signed a historical, international and institutional agreement to further strengthen the bridges of love and take the cooperation between their countries to even higher levels,” Üstel said as he addressed the event. “With these signatures, our 'Three states, one nation' discourse has now gained an international legal dimension."

AK Party Deputy Chairperson Ala congratulated the TRNC on the 40th anniversary of its founding and expressed his satisfaction with the signing of the cooperation agreement.

He emphasized that the world needs cooperation and wished that the agreement they reached with the UBP and the New Azerbaijan Party would be an example for the parties of the countries in the region.

In his speech, he also condemned Israel's attacks in Gaza.

"What remains under the ruins in Gaza are the feelings of humanity, justice and mercy. I condemn Israel's attacks, massacres and killing of children. A cease-fire should be concluded in Gaza as soon as possible," he said.

Budagov said the TRNC had taken its place as an observer member in the Organization of Turkic States (TDT) with the support of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, and emphasized that they will make the necessary efforts for the TRNC to be more recognized in the international community.

Pointing out the importance of the TRNC in continuing on its way with the support of the Republic of Türkiye despite all obstacles, he noted that he believes that relations between the TRNC and the Turkish world will develop further through the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

The three nations are allies under the OTS but TRNC only holds observer status, as it’s only recognized as a state by Türkiye.

The OTS, formerly called the Turkic Council, was established in 2009 as an intergovernmental organization of prominent independent Turkic countries that work together to elevate relations and union among themselves.

Its members are Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, while Hungary and Turkmenistan also have observer status.