Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan higlighted the necessity of a new guarantee mechanism to solve the Palestine-Israel conflict.

Addressing the Cairo Peace Summit in Egypt, Fidan said the Israel-Palestine conflict requires a new guarantee mechanism and it is necessary to guarantee steps taken by parties for just peace.

Türkiye will never allow the sufferings of Palestinians to continue, he added.

He said that if Israeli attacks were to continue, these attacks would threaten global stability and peace with geographical escalation.

The Cairo Peace Summit, held with international, Arab and U.N. participation, is discussing the unfolding situation in Gaza, the future of the Palestinian cause and the peace process.

The conflict in Gaza began when Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea, and air. It said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, along with stepping up raids and arrests in the occupied West Bank.

In addition to launching a sweeping bombardment campaign ahead of an expected ground invasion, Israel ordered a "full siege" on Gaza that has led to electricity supplies being severed as water, food, fuel and medical supplies run out.