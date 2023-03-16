The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) reiterated its call for more humanitarian assistance to earthquake survivors in southeast Türkiye and northwest Syria, where over 50,000 people lost their lives.

"I renew our sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of Türkiye and the Syrian Arab Republic following the devastating earthquake that struck several areas in both countries last month," OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha said at the 49th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers held in Mauritania's capital Nouakchott.

The OIC chief said he is also "calling for more humanitarian aid to be provided to them."

Taha previously called on OIC member-states to cooperate with Türkiye in the aftermath of the earthquake disaster.

On Feb. 6, magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck 11 provinces, including Kahramanmaraş, Hatay, Gaziantep, Adıyaman, Malatya, Adana, Diyarbakır, Kilis, Osmaniye, Şanlıurfa, and Elazığ, in southern Türkiye.

The disaster has claimed nearly 50,000 lives and affected more than 13.5 million people in Türkiye, as well as thousands more in northern Syria.​​​​​​​

The OIC is the second-largest inter-governmental body after the U.N., with its 57 member states spread across the four continents.

It was established in 1969 at a historic summit in Rabat, Morocco’s capital, in response to an arson attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem.