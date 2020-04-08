Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday offered his condolences to Turkey for the lives claimed by the coronavirus.

A statement issued by the prime minister's office said Khan reaffirmed Pakistan's abiding support and solidarity with Turkey, including in Turkey's efforts to combat the pandemic, during a phone conversation with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

"The two leaders agreed that Pakistan and Turkey must work together and reinforce each other's efforts in the fight against COVID-19," the statement added.

Khan also conveyed his thanks to Erdoğan for the Turkish government's facilitation of transportation for stranded Pakistanis in the aftermath of the suspension of flights.

Turkey on Tuesday confirmed 725 fatalities from the coronavirus.

The total number of confirmed cases has surged past 34,000, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca told a news conference in the capital Ankara.

