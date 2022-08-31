Pakistan thanked Türkiye for the humanitarian aid materials that departed for the country from the capital Ankara on Tuesday aboard a "Kindness Train" as it grapples with the aftermath of widespread flooding.

Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Asım Iftikhar Ahmad thanked Türkiye for the relief supplies prepared with the support of nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) under the coordination of the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) that were sent on the "Kindness Train" during the difficult time his country is facing. In a published statement, he pointed out that Pakistan and Türkiye have supported each other in difficult times throughout history.

“We sincerely appreciate this generous gesture, which demonstrates the strong ties between the two countries,” Ahmad said.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif also thanked Türkiye for its support, writing on Twitter: "In line with his determination, my brother, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is leading the humanitarian aid efforts for those affected by the flood. Türkiye has launched a great aid effort. 6 planes have arrived so far, 2 planes will arrive tomorrow and they are carrying relief supplies. The train departed from Ankara to Pakistan.”

Earlier, Pakistan's National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) announced that more than 1,000 people lost their lives due to the floods and landslides caused by monsoon rains that have been effective since June 14. It reported that 992,871 houses had been damaged due to the heavy rains and 727,144 farm animals perished, adding that approximately 33 million people were affected by the rains and 498,442 people were living in the aid camps.

AFAD announced the establishment of an "air bridge" to provide tents and humanitarian aid to Pakistan, which was hit by heavy floods.

Humanitarian aid materials consisting of 10,000 tents, 50,000 food parcels, 50,000 hygiene materials, and 10,000 parcels of baby food were sent to the flood areas in the first stage, AFAD said.

Meanwhile, humanitarian aid materials prepared with the support of NGOs that came together under the coordination of AFAD were sent from Ankara to Pakistan aboard the "Kindness Train."