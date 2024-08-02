The Embassy of Pakistan on Thursday celebrated its annual Mango Festival in the capital of Ankara, offering different kinds of mango-based delicacies to attendants.

Ambassador Yousaf Junaid in his speech gave information about Mango varieties in Pakistan and said that “This is truly a gift from Allah to mankind, for in my opinion it is a fruit superior to anything else in the world.”

Guests were treated to freshly cut Chaunsa, which is the most popular mango variety and an assortment of mango-based recipes, including mango smoothies, pudding, juice, shakes, ice cream as well as desserts made of freshly-arrived mangoes from Pakistan.

The reception was attended by Ankara Governor Vasip Şahin, Agricultural Strategy and Policy Development Center (TARPOL) chairperson of the board of directors Mehmet Mehdi Eker as well as several countries’ ambassadors.