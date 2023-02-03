Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop held talks with Argentine politician Silvia Del Rosario Giacoppo, president of the Latin American and Caribbean Parliament (Parlatino), in the capital Ankara Thursday.

Şentop said regional institutions, primarily Parlatino, played an important role in the development of Türkiye’s relations with Latin America and the Caribbean.

Parlatino is a regional, permanent organization comprising Latin America and the Caribbean countries.

Şentop said that they were pleased with the improvement in relations and said Türkiye and Latin America-Caribbean relations had room for improvement in every field, especially in agriculture, energy, environment, tourism and health.

He also underlined Türkiye’s expectation for cooperation in the fight against the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), which was behind July 15, 2016 coup attempt in Türkiye, from the regional organization, highlighting that FETÖ was also a threat to the region.

The terrorist group, which operates an international network of schools, has a presence in most countries, from the United States where its leader Fetullah Gülen resides, to several countries in South America. Giacoppo and the accompanying delegation were given a tour of parts of the Turkish Parliament hit by the airstrikes of FETÖ-linked officers commanding fighter jets during the 2016 coup attempt.