Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop on Tuesday congratulated Serbia on its national day and highlighted the deep friendship between Ankara and Belgrade.

"On behalf of myself and the Turkish Grand National Assembly, I congratulate the people of Serbia with my sincere feelings on the occasion of the Serbian National Day," Şentop said in a letter to his Serbian counterpart Ivica Dacic.

"It is our sincere wish to further develop our deep-rooted friendship relations between Turkey and Serbia and the close cooperation between our parliaments in every field. Our ongoing contacts in this context are a concrete manifestation of the constructive dialogue between our parliaments," he added.

Şentop also wished health, peace and happiness to the people of Serbia.

Every year, Serbia celebrates its national day on Feb. 15 to commemorate the outbreak of the first Serbian uprising in 1804, which evolved into the Serbian revolution against Ottoman rule.

The revolution ultimately resulted in the Ottoman Empire recognizing Serbia as a sovereign state.