Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş held talks on Wednesday with Yusuf Raza Gillani, chairperson of the Senate of Pakistan, in Geneva, Switzerland. The two men were in the city to attend the Sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament. The high-level international event, hosted by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) at the United Nations Office in Geneva, convenes parliamentary leaders from around the world alongside representatives of the United Nations and began on July 29.

In a social media post after their meeting, Kurtulmuş said he was pleased to have met Gillani. He noted that Türkiye-Pakistan relations elevated to another level after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s February visit to the Asian country, where Islamabad and Ankara signed 24 cooperation deals.

"We firmly believe that the mutual high-level visits and meetings between Türkiye and Pakistan will further advance the already strong relations between our countries in every field. Türkiye stands by Pakistan in the face of its challenges and trials, and we continue to support Pakistan. I told my friend Gillani that, as in the past, we aim to cooperate with Pakistan in all areas and that the Parliaments should take greater responsibility in strengthening the friendship between our two nations. I sincerely hope our meeting contributes to further strengthening the friendship between Türkiye and Pakistan,” Kurtulmuş said.

Türkiye and Pakistan enjoy historically close ties. Ankara notably voiced support for Islamabad during a military conflict with India in May, prompting backlash from New Delhi. Recently, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Azerbaijan, where they discussed bilateral relations, regional developments and global issues.