Bulgaria’s former Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov said strengthening ties with Türkiye is strategically vital for regional peace and stability.

"Nowadays, the world is eager for peace. For us, the partnership with Türkiye is extremely important ... of establishing peace,” he told Anadolu Agency (AA).

He noted that both countries are engaged in diplomatic initiatives tied to the Middle East.

"So I think that with Türkiye, we are a very good example of how the partnership between neighboring countries can facilitate and promote the peace process in the world,” he added.

'Two-speed' EU not a threat to European integrity

Addressing discussions around a "two-speed" Europe, he said the initiative has largely been misunderstood and relates mainly to capital market integration rather than political divisions within the bloc.

European leaders proposed a "two-speed union" as the quickest way to overcome the political deadlock blocking key economic reforms aimed at reviving the European economy.

"This initiative, I think that, is not very well understood," he said, explaining that countries ready to participate in simplifying and enlarging capital markets could move ahead, while others could join later.

He stressed that participation depends on readiness, not differences between member states, adding that the approach "is a very particular issue that would not bother the European integrity and the European Union at home."

Turning to the Middle East, Zhelyazkov said Bulgaria maintains relations with both Israel and Palestine and believes balanced engagement can help ease tensions.

"Both states are very important to ... mitigate all hostile narratives that exist because we need to establish peace and to promote the peace," he said.