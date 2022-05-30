President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday discussed the war in Ukraine with Russia's President Vladimir Putin, along with regional development and bilateral ties.

Erdoğan told Putin that steps need to be taken to implement peace as soon as possible.

Turkey is ready to play a role in the possible observation mechanism by meeting Russia, Ukraine and the United Nations in Istanbul, Erdoğan also told Putin during the phone call.

Turkey is one of the most active countries working to ensure a permanent cease-fire between Ukraine and Russia. Its delicately balanced act of assuming a role as a mediator by keeping communication channels with both warring sides open provides a glimmer of hope in diplomatic efforts to find a solution and achieve peace in the Ukraine crisis. With its unique position of having friendly relations with both Russia and Ukraine, Turkey has won widespread praise for its push to end the war.

Since the beginning of the conflict, Ankara has offered to mediate between the two sides and host peace talks, underlining its support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. While Ankara has opposed international sanctions designed to isolate Moscow, it also closed its straits to prevent some Russian vessels from passing through them.

As Turkey last week hinted at a new military action on the country’s southern border, Erdoğan told Putin that a 30 kilometers-deep terror-free zone could not be established on the Syrian border as was agreed upon, pointing out it is necessary to make this region safe.

Erdoğan said last week Ankara would soon launch new military operations along its southern borders to create safe zones 30 kilometers (20 miles) deep to combat terrorist threats from these regions.

Ankara has conducted three successful counterterrorism operations into northern Syria since 2016, clearing hundreds of kilometers of land and pushing some 30 kilometers deep into the country, in operations targeting mainly the U.S.-backed YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists.