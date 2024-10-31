President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said imperial powers who exploited Africa learned that a peaceful future cannot be built on blood and massacre, as he said the same truth would be evident in Gaza and Lebanon.

Speaking at a joint news conference with his Senegalese counterpart Bassirou Diomaye Faye, Erdoğan called on all countries with a sense of conscience to put more pressure on Israel.

He warned that the region was heading toward a serious firestorm amid Israel's attacks on Lebanon and Gaza, saying that the near future would be much more troublesome for the people.

Praising African countries' stance on Palestine, Erdoğan said they understand what oppression, war and massacre mean as they had been victims of imperialism.

"We see it as an obligation to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian and Lebanese people," Erdoğan said.

He particularly hailed Senegal's stance on Palestinian sovereignty based on a two-state solution, saying that it was extremely valuable.

Türkiye has been a staunch critic of Israeli aggression which claimed the lives of over 42,000 Palestinians in Gaza since last October. Israel also invaded Lebanon over three weeks ago after a year of exchanging cross-border fire with Iran-backed Hezbollah. It has expanded its campaign and increased airstrikes across Lebanon.