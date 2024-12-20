Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock that the PKK terrorist group's Syrian offshoot YPG does not represent the Kurds in Syria and that it is essential that the terrorist group lay down its arms and dissolve.

Fidan and Baerbock held a meeting in the capital Ankara on Friday.

As Syria grapples with forming a new government following the fall of Assad, Germany, France and the United States have rushed to guarantee the 'rights' of their ally PKK/YPG and push Türkiye into negotiating with terrorists.

Baerbock previously said she would make clear to Türkiye on her visit that the "rights" of the PKK/YPG in northern Syria must be protected.

For her part, the German top diplomat said security, especially for "Kurds," was crucial for a free and secure future for Syria.

Ankara has staged multiple operations against the PKK/YPG since 2016, liberating several cities, now controlled by the Syrian opposition, paving the way for safe returns of refugees in Türkiye. But the terrorist group has been bent on carving what Turkish officials have called a “terror corridor” along the border.