Supporters of the PKK terrorist group and its Syrian wing, the YPG, held a new demonstration in Sweden on Sunday targeting President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg pledged Stockholm has taken measures against terrorism.

The PKK/YPG supporters gathered at Norra Bantorget Square in the capital Stockholm demanding that a new anti-terrorism law that came into effect on June 1 be overturned.

Accusing the Swedish Parliament of bowing down to Erdoğan and claiming that the law was specifically tailored for him, the terrorist sympathizers called for the government to resign.

Carrying pieces of cloth symbolizing the PKK/YPG and displaying posters of the terrorist group's jailed leader Abdullah Öcalan, the supporters chanted slogans against Erdoğan for hours.

Under police escort, the terrorist group supporters marched for about 3.5 hours until they reached the Swedish Parliament.

Approximately 1,000 people took part in the protest, and the police temporarily closed the roads along the march route to ensure that they could proceed without any hindrance.

Erdoğan has so far blocked Sweden's NATO membership, accusing Stockholm of being a haven for terrorists.

To address Ankara’s concerns, Sweden passed a new law that criminalizes "participation in a terrorist organization."

Even though the PKK is also considered a terrorist organization in Sweden, as in the rest of the EU, its supporters are generally allowed to protest in public.

Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom on Thursday hailed the new legislation as Sweden's last step under an accord signed with Türkiye last year for Ankara to ratify Stockholm's membership.

Last June, Türkiye and the two Nordic countries signed a memorandum to address Ankara’s legitimate security concerns, paving the way for their eventual membership in the alliance.

But recent provocative demonstrations by terrorist sympathizers and Islamophobic figures in Stockholm have led Turkish leaders to question Sweden’s commitment to take the steps necessary for NATO membership.

Ankara ratified Finland’s membership in March, enabling it to become a full-fledged member of the defense alliance.

Ankara said Sweden must first take a more explicit stance against terrorists. Türkiye has frequently voiced that it does not oppose NATO expansion but criticizes Stockholm for not taking action against elements that pose a security threat to Ankara.

Ankara suspended negotiations with Sweden in outrage after protests in January that included a Quran burning outside Türkiye’s Embassy in Stockholm.

The latest provocations come as Stoltenberg on Sunday called on Ankara to drop its opposition to Sweden's bid, saying Stockholm has addressed security concerns.

"Sweden has taken significant concrete steps to meet Türkiye’s concerns," Stoltenberg told reporters, referring to a constitutional change by Sweden and its stepping up of counterterrorism cooperation with Ankara.

To try to resolve outstanding issues, Stoltenberg told a news conference that officials from Finland, Sweden and Türkiye would meet in the week of June 12 but did not specify when. NATO defense ministers will meet in Brussels June 15-16.

Asked about the protests, Stoltenberg said demonstrations were not in themselves illegal.

"We need to distinguish clearly between protest and act of terrorism," he said. "What is illegal is to support, to finance terrorist organizations but it is not illegal to demonstrate and to be against NATO and individual NATO allies because that is part of democratic values which all should protect."