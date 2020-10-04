The planned coordination meeting between Turkish and Greek delegations at NATO headquarters on Monday has been delayed due to technical reasons.

On Thursday, NATO had said that a military deconfliction mechanism for the neighboring nations' Eastern Mediterranean disputes had been established following a series of technical meetings between the military delegations of Greece and Turkey at NATO's headquarters in Brussels, it said.

The mechanism is designed to reduce the risk of incidents and accidents in the Eastern Mediterranean and includes the creation of a hotline between Athens and Ankara to facilitate deconfliction at sea or in the air, it added.

The Turkish and Greek military delegations have agreed on “general principles” in NATO talks, Turkey’s Defense Ministry also said following NATO's announcement.

Both nations' militaries have held a series of NATO-hosted technical talks, starting from Sept. 10. The meetings were planned after a phone call between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in early September.

The sixth round of the talks was held Tuesday, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said.