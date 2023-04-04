Ankara and Athens have the potential to expand the “positive agenda” after relations gained momentum recently, Deputy Foreign Minister Kostas Fragogiannis said Monday.

Athens is keen to “find solutions to the matters covered by the positive agenda. Because we believe that in this way, we strengthen the good atmosphere and help fight any problems that may arise,” Fragogiannis told Anadolu Agency (AA) in an interview in Athens.

Pointing to a recent trip across the Aegean Sea to meet with his counterpart Burak Akcapar in Türkiye’s capital Ankara, Fragogiannis underlined that progress had been made in many fields, including the economy, commerce, energy, tourism, transportation, culture and sports.

“I and the accompanying Greek delegation were welcomed very sincerely in Ankara by our Turkish colleagues,” said Fragogiannis, adding that the discussions mainly focused on economic matters.

Relations between Athens and Ankara have warmed significantly in recent weeks after Greece’s rapid assistance in the wake of twin earthquakes that shook southern Türkiye in early February.

Likewise, Türkiye was the first country to offer condolences and aid following a deadly Feb. 28 train accident in northern Greece that left dozens dead.

The Greek government has sent 80 tons of medical and first aid equipment. Thousands of Greeks had responded to calls for aid to quake-hit Türkiye, reviving memories of how a spontaneous outpouring of help after a similar disaster in 1999 brought the neighbors together when they seemed to be on the brink of war.

Underlining that the two neighboring countries respected and listened to each other’s perspectives on various matters, Fragogiannis said they were planning a series of joint events in such fields as environmental protection, natural disasters, and civil protection.

“Greeks and Turks will see the agreements we have in basic matters will positively affect their daily lives,” he added.

“This can manifest in issues like the ability of the businesses to invest in the other country or a third country, the development of economy and trade, touristic visits, or sea transportation.”

Fragogiannis also underscored that the positive agenda was a dynamic process.

“When some matters are fully agreed upon, new topics will be incorporated into the positive agenda to be dealt with,” he said.

Referring to a ferry line between the port city of Izmir on Türkiye’s western coast and Thessaloniki in northern Greece, which stopped after operating for a limited time last year, Fragogiannis said this could be revived by the summer.

He maintained that the line could be a good alternative for connecting people and as means of transportation.

Fragogiannis also said that Greece wanted to host more Turkish tourists on its islands and that talks had taken place with Ankara on loosening visa measures.

He pointed to similar efforts in past years: “We talked to our colleagues in Ankara, with whom we work within the framework of the positive agenda, on methods that will facilitate entry (to the islands) and speed up passport control and customs procedures.”

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar is planning to welcome his Greek counterpart Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos in southern Hatay province on Tuesday, who will come to visit the earthquake-hit regions. Greece Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis is also expected to visit the area.