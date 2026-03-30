President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) President Nechirvan Barzani to discuss escalating regional tensions and recent developments, Türkiye’s Presidential Communications Directorate said Monday.

During the call, Erdoğan conveyed his condolences to Barzani following an attack targeting his residence, expressing solidarity and well wishes.

The two leaders also discussed the ongoing conflict in the region, with Erdoğan emphasizing that Türkiye stands firmly against such attacks and stressing the need for an immediate end to the violence.

The conversation reflects ongoing diplomatic engagement between Ankara and the KRG amid heightened instability across the region.

Barzani’s residence in Duhok was targeted in an attack on Saturday, part of a series of escalating security incidents in northern Iraq.

More than half a dozen drone strikes were recorded across areas controlled by the KRG the same day. No group has officially claimed responsibility so far. However, in recent weeks, both Iran and Iran-backed militias in Iraq have acknowledged carrying out attacks in the region, despite the KRG maintaining a position of neutrality amid widening regional tensions.

The incidents come against the backdrop of a broader escalation in the Middle East following a joint U.S.-Israeli war against Iran launched on Feb. 28. The war has resulted in significant casualties, including the death of Iran’s then-supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.

In response, Tehran has carried out multiple waves of drone and missile attacks targeting Israel as well as countries such as Jordan, Iraq and several Gulf states hosting U.S. military assets. These retaliatory strikes have caused casualties, damaged infrastructure and disrupted both global markets and international aviation.