President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated Aleksandar Vucic for his reelection as the president of Serbia following elections in the country.

Erdoğan called Vucic to congratulate him on his election victory, the Presidency's Directorate of Communications said Wednesday.

The two leaders also discussed Türkiye-Serbia relations, and global and regional developments in the phone call.

President Erdoğan told Vucic that bilateral ties and cooperation between the two countries would continue to flourish in the new era.

Vucic has claimed a sweeping victory in Sunday's parliamentary elections.

Both countries enjoy strong bilateral relations and continue to improve with new challenges and opportunities.