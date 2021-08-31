President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed bilateral relations and regional developments with his Kyrgyz counterpart in a phone call on Monday.

According to Turkey’s Communications Directorate, Kyrgyzstan’s Sadyr Japarov celebrated Turkey’s Victory Day, while Erdoğan congratulated him on the 30th anniversary of the Central Asian country’s independence.

Pointing out that Turkey was the first country to recognize the independence of Kyrgyzstan 30 years ago and to open an embassy in its capital Bishkek, Erdoğan said they would continue to support the stability, prosperity and development of the nation.

He expressed his belief that strategic cooperation between Turkey and Kyrgyzstan, which draws strength from the two countries’ common language, religion, culture, and history, will strengthen further.

The two leaders agreed to continue to take steps to deepen ties between Turkey and Kyrgyzstan.