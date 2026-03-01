President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday had a phone call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) to discuss the latest situation in the region.

During the phone call, Erdogan "shared his concern that the conflicts will have severe repercussions in terms of regional and global security unless necessary intervention is made," the Turkish Communications Directorate said in a statement on social media platform NSosyal.

He said that Türkiye and Saudi Arabia are carrying out "significant works" in order to resolve disagreements through dialogue and that giving diplomacy a chance is the "most rational way."

Erdogan also expressed his good wishes for the Kingdom following the attacks on Saudi Arabia.

The U.S. and Israel launched an attack on Iran on Saturday, killing several top officials, including supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Tehran retaliated with drone and missile strikes that hit several Gulf countries.