President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was given an official welcome on Tuesday in Baku by his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev. Erdoğan arrived in the country late Monday, his second visit abroad since he was reelected to Türkiye’s top office on May 28.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Aliyev ahead of a meeting between the Turkish and Azerbaijani delegation, Erdoğan said they were planning to open a Turkish Consulate in Shusha. "It will be a different message to the whole world, especially Armenia," he said. Shusha was liberated from Armenia by Azerbaijani forces in 2020. The president also highlighted that the opening of the Zangezur corridor would contribute to strengthening ties between Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

Erdoğan, accompanied by first lady Emine Erdoğan and a delegation of his Cabinet ministers, attended a banquet hosted by Aliyev on Monday evening, after he arrived in the country from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), his first stopover abroad. Azerbaijan and TRNC are the closest allies of Türkiye.

The president is expected to discuss bilateral relations with Aliyev, as well as regional and international relations. Two leaders are also expected to discuss ties between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which follows a fluctuating course since Azerbaijan reclaimed Karabakh in a conflict with its neighbor. Türkiye itself seeks to normalize its relations with Armenia, which has been almost nonexistent for decades.