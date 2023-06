President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday held a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin as he gave his support against armed rebel mercenaries attempting a coup.

Erdoğan said he backed the Russian government's handling of a mutiny by the Wagner mercenary army, the Kremlin said in a statement.

President Erdoğan urged his counterpart to act with common sense and stated that Türkiye was ready to do its part to solve the situation in Russia peacefully as soon as possible.