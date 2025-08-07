President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday praised Senegal’s firm stance against Israeli oppression in Gaza, describing the West African country’s solidarity with the Palestinian people as a model for the international community.

Speaking during a joint press conference with Senegalese Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko in Ankara, Erdoğan said he discussed the ongoing Israeli assault with Prime Minister Sonko, reaffirming Türkiye’s admiration for Senegal’s principled position.

“We have always welcomed Senegal’s brave and resolute stance against Israeli oppression. Their unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people sets an example for many countries,” Erdoğan stated.

He highlighted Senegal’s longstanding support for Palestine in international forums, noting that the country has chaired the U.N. Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People since 1975.

“Senegal has not turned its back on the Palestinian people. They have stood by us in the initiatives we’ve launched at the United Nations. As two Muslim brotherly nations sharing common values, our voice on regional and global platforms is stronger than ever,” Erdoğan said.

The Turkish president concluded with a firm message on Gaza: “Our struggle will continue until the genocide in Gaza ends and those who condemn innocent children to starvation and death are held accountable. The perpetrators will be brought to justice, both before the law and in the eyes of history, for the skeletal bodies of those innocent children.”

Erdoğan expressed satisfaction with the growing interest of African nations in Turkish defense products. “We are pleased with our African brothers’ increasing interest in Türkiye’s defense industry. We hope to further strengthen our cooperation in this field in the upcoming period,” he said.

Thanking Senegalese authorities for their support in Türkiye’s fight against the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), Erdoğan emphasized the deep-rooted ties between Türkiye and the African continent. “Let me underline this clearly: With its young population, dynamism, wealth, and yet-to-be-fully-discovered potential, Africa is the shining star of this century. No country with a global vision can ignore Africa or turn its back on this magnificent continent,” he said.

Erdoğan rejected the notion that Türkiye’s engagement with Africa is recent or opportunistic. “We are not a country that has just discovered the African continent. Our ties with Africa go back to the 10th century. For Türkiye, strengthening relations with its African brothers is both natural and the right policy,” he noted.

Criticizing orientalist attitudes and dismissive rhetoric toward Africa, Erdoğan said, “Anyone who criticizes Türkiye-Africa cooperation is attempting to confine our country to shallow waters. We reject arrogant, condescending, and orientalist approaches toward the African continent. Regardless of what the main opposition says, we will continue strengthening our bonds of friendship and brotherhood with African nations.”