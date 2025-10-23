On the second day of his visit to Oman, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday met Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said. The closed-to-press meeting will be followed by a meeting between the Turkish and Omani delegations.

Erdoğan and the sultan will later attend a ceremony for the signing of bilateral deals by ministers and top officials of both countries.

Oman is the final stop of Erdoğan’s three-day Gulf tour, which included Kuwait and Qatar.

An official welcoming ceremony was held at the Al Alam Palace for Erdoğan on Wednesday. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, National Intelligence Organization (MIT) head Ibrahim Kalın and Communications Director Burhanettin Duran are among the senior officials accompanying Erdoğan.

Following their first meeting on Wednesday, Erdoğan presented the sultan with Türkiye’s domestically produced electric vehicle, Togg. The two leaders examined the car in the palace courtyard, where Kacır briefed the Omani ruler on the vehicle’s design and technological features.

Last year, Erdoğan hosted the Omani sultan in his first-ever visit to Türkiye.

The first relations between the Turkish state and Oman began in the 11th century, and ties developed significantly during the Ottoman period, spanning from the 14th century to the early 1900s, with praise-filled correspondence between the rulers of the two sides.

Oman was a key crossroads for commerce, which was attractive to the Ottoman Empire. The two sides had relations "in all aspects," including trade ties, as well as "military cooperation to secure trade routes" from Africa and the Far East.