President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati held discussions in New York on Wednesday, the presidency said.

The meeting at Türkevi (Turkish House), Türkiye’s dedicated diplomatic headquarters in New York, came on the sidelines of the 79th session of the U.N. General Assembly.

No further details were provided about the meeting, which took place after days of Israeli wireless device attacks and bombardments of Lebanon, killing hundreds of people and injuring thousands.

Türkiye has repeatedly expressed solidarity with Lebanon, amid Israeli aggression.

This week, Türkiye dispatched 30 tons of humanitarian support to Lebanon in line with President Erdoğan’s instructions and Lebanon's requests.

Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah have been engaged in cross-border clashes since the start of the Israeli onslaught against the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 41,500 people, most of them women and children, following a cross-border attack by Palestinian group Hamas last Oct. 7.

The international community has warned against the strikes on Lebanon, as they raise the specter of spreading the Gaza conflict regionally, a possibility Erdoğan has also repeatedly raised the alarm over.