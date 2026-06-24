President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani discussed Türkiye-Mauritania relations and regional issues during a phone call on Wednesday, the Communications Directorate said.

During the conversation, Erdoğan said the two countries could inject new momentum into bilateral ties by taking concrete steps in a range of areas, including trade, agriculture, fisheries, security and the defense industry.

The Turkish president also underscored the importance of strengthening cooperation between Ankara and Nouakchott on international platforms, saying the two countries would continue working to enhance their solidarity in the period ahead.