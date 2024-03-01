In Antalya for an international event, Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, Turkmenistan’s former president and current chairperson of the People’s Council of Turkmenistan, met President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday.

Erdoğan and Berdymukhamedov discussed Türkiye-Turkmenistan relations as well as global and regional issues, including Israel’s attacks on innocent Palestinians. Erdoğan told the top Turkmen official that the two countries should work more to boost the trade volume and bilateral cooperation in all fields, according to Turkish media outlets.

The Turkish president also told Berdymukhamedov that their countries can cooperate to boost humanitarian aid to Palestinians suffering from the Israeli blockade.

During the meeting, Berdymukhamedov presented a gift of a traditional Turkmen costume to Erdoğan and endowed him with the title Honorary Aqsakal of Turkmen People, a title used for elders in Turkic communities who serve as guides of communities under Turkic tradition.