Türkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met several key Arab leaders at a reception held before the World Cup opening ceremony in the Qatari capital Doha on Sunday.

President Erdoğan was accompanied by the host and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani as they met other visiting heads of states, including Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, Jordan's King Abdullah II and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, among others.

Speaking at the opening ceremony Qatari Emir Al Thani said the event gathered people of all nationalities and beliefs.

"From Qatar, from the Arab world, I welcome everyone to the World Cup 2022," he said in a speech in a tent-shaped stadium.

"How lovely it is that people can put aside what divides them to celebrate their diversity and what brings them together all at once."