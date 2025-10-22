President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who arrived in Qatar on Tuesday evening, met Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Wednesday in Doha.

Two leaders are expected to attend a ceremony for the signing of bilateral agreements between two allies.

The Turkish leader was in Kuwait on Tuesday, in the first stopover of his Gulf tour, and oversaw the signing of several agreements and memoranda of understanding. Later on Wednesday, he will depart for Oman, his last stopover in the region.

Along with bilateral ties, the Palestine-Israel conflict, especially the situation in Gaza, dominates Erdoğan’s talks during the visit.

At the meeting with Kuwait’s emir, Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Erdoğan said preservation of the hard-won cease-fire in Gaza was critical. He also called the Islamic world to adopt a joint stance for achieving a two-state solution to the Palestine-Israel conflict, “to ensure a lasting peace.”