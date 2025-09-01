President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a series of high-level meetings with world leaders Monday in Tianjin on the sidelines of the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of State Summit, focusing on trade, regional stability, and global security.

In talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Erdoğan underscored the need to balance bilateral trade through sustainable investments, highlighting opportunities in digital technologies, energy, health, and tourism. He called for aligning Türkiye’s Middle Corridor with China’s Belt and Road Initiative and reaffirmed Ankara’s support for the “One China” policy. The leaders also exchanged views on Gaza, the Russia-Ukraine war, and Syria’s reconstruction. Erdoğan later held a working lunch with Cai Qi, the Communist Party of China Central Committee’s first secretary.

Putin-Erdoğan meeting

Meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin, Erdoğan stressed that Türkiye-Russia relations continue to advance on mutual respect and common interests, particularly in trade, tourism, investment, and energy.

He reiterated Ankara’s push for a just peace in Ukraine, noting the role of the Istanbul negotiations, and voiced hope for lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Both leaders also discussed Israel’s attacks on Gaza and Syria’s territorial integrity.

Erdoğan also reiterated an invitation for Putin to visit Türkiye.

Erdoğan said that Türkiye's efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine are ongoing and that the Istanbul negotiations have contributed to the process.

Putin, for his part, said: "We see Türkiye as a reliable and proven partner both in bilateral relations and in the international arena.”

Erdoğan, Sharif strengthen Türkiye-Pakistan cooperation

Erdoğan also met with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss strengthening ties in trade, energy, defense, and security. He welcomed Pakistan’s solidarity with the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and stressed that Türkiye and Pakistan stand united against Israel’s actions in Gaza. Erdoğan emphasized Türkiye’s commitment to Syria’s unity and stability.

Erdoğan, Pezeshkian discuss energy and nuclear issue

In talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Erdoğan underlined the importance of energy cooperation and voiced support for Iran’s nuclear negotiations. He later met Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, reaffirming cooperation in energy and transport and welcoming progress in the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process.

In a separate meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Erdoğan expressed satisfaction with steps toward peace in the South Caucasus and noted that Türkiye and Armenia were exploring ways to expand cooperation.

Türkiye linked approval to resolving Armenia’s conflict with Azerbaijan, while Armenia’s Constitutional Court added terms that Ankara said undercut the deal. Withdrawn in 2015 and voided in 2018, they remain one of the few serious but failed attempts at reconciliation.

Erdoğan concluded his engagements in Tianjin and departed for Türkiye late Monday.