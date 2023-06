President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said on Monday. The two leaders exchanged Qurban Bayram (Eid al-Adha) greetings.

Erdoğan told Sultan Haitham that Oman's constructive stance toward conflict resolution in the region is followed with appreciation, according to Türkiye's Directorate of Communications.