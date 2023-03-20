Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani will visit Türkiye on Tuesday for a two-day official visit upon the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, presidential sources said Monday.

The two leaders will discuss bilateral relations, regional developments, counterterrorism efforts, the reconstruction of Iraq, energy cooperation and trade relations.

They will also touch upon regional and global developments in the meeting, the sources added.

“Iraq's current approach is clear. We are focused on strengthening cooperation with our neighboring countries across the political, commercial and economic sectors in order to advance our country's programs and achieve our stated priorities,” Iraqi Prime Minister Al-Sudani said in an exclusive opinion piece he penned for Daily Sabah.

Al-Sudani formed his Cabinet in October 2022 after almost 13 months of political turmoil, as Iraqi parties were unable to agree on the formation of the country's new government since the general elections.