President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev on Saturday after powerful twin earthquakes devastated southeastern Türkiye this month.

Erdoğan hosted Aliyev who visited Türkiye to messages of condolences and support, at the Vahdettin Pavilion in Istanbul.

After the disaster the Turkish state has officially demanded international assistance for the first time in its history. More than a hundred countries have offered different kinds of aid, and Azerbaijan was one of the first to respond.

Azerbaijan mobilized its resources to help Türkiye. The state institutions have sent different types of assistance to the disaster region. The largest search and rescue team – 720 people – came from Baku, and Azerbaijani TVs televised the developments for days.

The Azerbaijani people organized large aid campaigns. A tent city comprising of 750 tents and a field hospital was established by the neighboring country. In addition, over 1,500 tons of aid of different kinds were collected and sent to Türkiye. The people of Azerbaijan have really shared the grief of the Turkish people.