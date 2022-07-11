President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) on Monday.
Turkish Presidency's Directorate of Communications confirmed in a statement that the two leaders exchanged greetings on the occasion of Qurban Bayram, Islam's second-most important Islamic festival, also known as Eid al-Adha.
President Erdoğan and the crown prince also discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and other regional issues.
After a decade of broken ties, Turkey-Saudi Arabia relations are back on track for normalization after MBS visited Ankara for the first time in years last month.
Earlier in April, President Erdoğan visited Saudi Arabia following a monthslong drive to mend relations between the two regional powers after a decade of tension.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.