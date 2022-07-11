President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) on Monday.

Turkish Presidency's Directorate of Communications confirmed in a statement that the two leaders exchanged greetings on the occasion of Qurban Bayram, Islam's second-most important Islamic festival, also known as Eid al-Adha.

President Erdoğan and the crown prince also discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and other regional issues.

After a decade of broken ties, Turkey-Saudi Arabia relations are back on track for normalization after MBS visited Ankara for the first time in years last month.

Earlier in April, President Erdoğan visited Saudi Arabia following a monthslong drive to mend relations between the two regional powers after a decade of tension.