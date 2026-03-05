President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan warned that the ongoing conflict in Iran could destabilize both the region and the wider world during a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, stressing the need to strengthen diplomacy and return to negotiations.

In a statement, the Presidential Communications Directorate said the two leaders discussed bilateral relations between Türkiye and France, as well as regional conflicts and broader global issues.

Erdoğan said Ankara is closely monitoring developments in Iran and expressed concern over civilian casualties. He added that Türkiye views the possible spread of the conflict across the region as unacceptable.

The Turkish president emphasized that prolonging the fighting would become a source of instability for both the region and the international community. He said Türkiye has been actively working to strengthen diplomatic channels and encourage a return to negotiations.

Erdoğan also noted that ongoing conflicts in the region and elsewhere highlight the importance of deeper defense cooperation among NATO allies. He said long-delayed joint steps in the defense industry should be accelerated to strengthen the alliance’s collective security.