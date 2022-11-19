President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will travel to Qatar on Sunday to attend the inauguration ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

The president is traveling upon the invitation of Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Ankara and Doha enjoy strong relations, particularly since the 2017 blockade of the Gulf country by Saudi Arabia and others. The two countries have strengthened military and economic ties in recent years.

The seventh meeting of the Turkey-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee was held in 2021 in the Qatari capital Doha. In the meeting, the two sides signed agreements and memoranda of understanding in various fields, ranging from endowments and Islamic affairs, media and communication, culture, disaster and emergency management to standardization, small and medium enterprises and investments. Within the framework of the Supreme Strategic Committee meetings, a total of 83 agreements and protocols have been signed between the two countries so far.