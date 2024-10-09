President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will be paying a two-day visit to Albania and Serbia on Thursday, the Presidential Communications Directorate said Wednesday.

During the visit, the president will review bilateral relations with both countries and discuss ways to further enhance cooperation.

In both countries, Erdoğan will co-chair meetings of high-level cooperation councils.

In Albania, he will inaugurate the Tiran Namazgah Mosque, the largest mosque in the Balkans, which was funded by Türkiye.

In Belgrade, Erdoğan will take part in a business forum with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic.

Regional and global developments, including the latest developments in the Balkans, as well as Israel’s attacks on Gaza and occupied Palestinian territories and Lebanon, will also be on the president’s agenda, the directorate said.