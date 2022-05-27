President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will travel to Azerbaijan on Saturday.
The visit coincides with Azerbaijan's Independence Day, the Presidency's Directorate of Communications said in a statement on Friday evening.
Erdoğan will also visit Teknofest Azerbaijan, the first international edition of Turkey's leading technology and aviation fair that kicked off in the Azerbaijani capital Baku on Thursday.
