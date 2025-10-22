President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in Oman’s Muscat on Wednesday to wrap up his visit to the Gulf countries, which began in Kuwait on Tuesday and continued in Qatar on Wednesday.

An elaborate welcoming ceremony was held for Erdoğan as mounted honor guards accompanied his motorcade. As the Turkish presidential plane was approaching the airport, F-16 fighter jets accompanied it. Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said welcomed Erdoğan at the airport and attended another welcoming ceremony at Al Alam Palace.

Locals cheered Erdoğan as his motorcade headed to the palace, and a lengthy cannon salute welcomed him when he arrived.