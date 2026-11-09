President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reaffirmed Türkiye's support for Niger's territorial integrity and security during a phone call with Nigerien President Abdourahamane Tchiani, pledging Ankara's assistance in strengthening regional dialogue and stability.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and regional developments, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement.

Erdoğan emphasized that Türkiye would continue taking steps to deepen cooperation with Niger across various sectors, underscoring Ankara's commitment to strengthening ties between the two countries.

He also expressed Türkiye's readiness to support efforts aimed at establishing and reinforcing regional dialogue mechanisms.

During the conversation, Erdoğan extended his condolences to Tchiani and the people of Niger over the death of the Nigerien leader's father.

Türkiye increased the number of its embassies across Africa from 12 in 2002 to 44 by 2024, while the number of African embassies in Türkiye rose from 10 in 2008 to 38 in 2024.