President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Thursday underscored deepening economic and defense ties between Türkiye and Serbia amid regional and global uncertainties, as they signed a joint declaration to boost bilateral cooperation.

Meeting in Ankara, the two leaders voiced satisfaction with the progress achieved under the High-Level Cooperation Council, established in 2017, and highlighted its role in advancing relations through four meetings held to date.

In a joint declaration adopted following the talks, the sides welcomed the rise in bilateral trade to $3.5 billion in 2025 and stressed the importance of taking coordinated steps to reach the new $5 billion target. They agreed to convene the next meeting of the Türkiye-Serbia Joint Economic Commission at the earliest opportunity, describing it as the backbone of economic and trade relations.

The leaders reaffirmed their determination to expand cooperation across a wide spectrum, including foreign policy, trade, defense industry, culture, tourism, education, energy, transportation, connectivity, advanced technologies and environmental issues.

They reiterated their commitment to boosting defense industry collaboration, in line with understandings reached during the fourth High-Level Cooperation Council meeting held in Belgrade in October 2024.

Erdoğan and Vucic also underlined the importance of EXPO 2027 in Belgrade for regional economic growth and cooperation and expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of the first two meetings of the Balkan Peace Platform, held on July 26, 2025, and Jan. 23, 2026.

The two leaders welcomed the steady increase in mutual tourist numbers, noting its contribution to closer ties between the two nations, and praised Turkish construction firms for their successful infrastructure projects in Serbia, particularly in transportation and energy.

They pledged to accelerate efforts toward agreements strengthening the legal framework in advanced technologies and education and to enhance cooperation in civil aviation, culture and tourism.

Reaffirming their readiness to continue cooperation in bilateral and regional platforms to strengthen peace and stability in the Balkans, Erdoğan and Vucic emphasized the importance of regular high-level visits in further deepening ties and agreed to hold the next council meeting at the earliest opportunity.

In a joint news conference, Erdoğan said that Türkiye is working to ensure peace and stability in its region and beyond "at a time of rising global uncertainty,” stressing that Ankara "never neglects the Balkans.” The president emphasized regional engagement and highlighted Turkish efforts to promote peace and stability across the Balkans alongside broader diplomatic initiatives.

He said the two leaders assessed the impact of ongoing developments on their relationship and discussed next steps.

"At a time of rising global uncertainty, Türkiye is working to ensure peace and stability in our region and beyond, and we never neglect the Balkans,” he stressed.

During their talks, he noted that they also discussed how to maintain Balkan stability and strengthen regional economic development.

He also announced that Türkiye will participate in EXPO 2027, which Serbia will host in Belgrade, expressing confidence that the event will provide additional opportunities to strengthen economic, commercial, and cultural ties.

Erdoğan acknowledged Serbia's strong interest in learning Turkish, saying institutions such as the Yunus Emre Institute and the Türkiye Maarif Foundation are working to meet that demand.

He said they also discussed development projects in the Sandzak region, which he described as a bridge of friendship between the two countries, and noted that Türkiye closely follows initiatives aimed at fostering growth there.

Erdoğan congratulated the Muslim community in Serbia on the upcoming holy month of Ramadan.

He also highlighted Türkiye’s efforts to promote regional ownership-based initiatives, citing the second meeting of the Balkan Peace Platform hosted in Istanbul on Jan. 23, 2026, and thanked Vucic for his personal support for the platform.

Erdoğan described Vucic’s visit as highly valuable for advancing peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.

Serbian president hails Erdoğan's leadership, backs stronger bilateral cooperation

For his part, Vucic praised Erdoğan's leadership and voiced support for deeper economic, political, and security cooperation between the two countries.

"When I speak to you, I do so with the utmost respect, as a great leader, not only of Türkiye, but also of the region and indeed a leader with global influence," he said, noting that the issues discussed and conclusions reached were "very important."

Vucic said Türkiye is "an extremely important partner for Serbia," highlighting its political weight as well as its role in the economy, defense industry, and technology.

Turkish influence in economic, military, technological fields

He emphasized that although Serbia is smaller in size, it highly values Türkiye's political importance and its influence in economic, military and technological fields.

He underlined that Turkish companies are investing in various parts of Serbia, particularly in less developed southern regions, creating job opportunities.

He said some in Serbia may not fully recognize the scale of Turkish investments in less developed regions, especially in the south, where companies are contributing to employment and development.

The Serbian leader also referred to major infrastructure projects involving Turkish public institutions and private firms, including road and railway developments, and expressed hope that Erdogan's next visit to Serbia would be his largest ever, with "very important agreements" to be signed.

He said the two sides discussed numerous infrastructure projects in detail, including highway and railway developments, and expressed hope that agreements related to a key highway project would soon be signed to help resolve transportation challenges.

Balkan Peace Platform

"I strongly support President Erdoğan's Balkan Peace Platform initiative," Vucic said, adding that regional cooperation is "extremely important."

He said he would gladly accept an invitation to participate in future meetings under the Balkan Peace Platform, describing the initiative as vital for preserving regional stability.

According to him, bringing together people and economies across the Balkans is essential for long-term peace and prosperity.

He also said the two sides discussed activating a joint committee that will have an intensive agenda in the coming months, noting that further frameworks for parliamentary friendship groups are expected to be established.

For the first time, he said, the leaders discussed cooperation in military and technical fields, including collaboration between their armed forces. Strengthening such cooperation could help preserve peace and ensure a better future for both nations, he added.

Vucic thanked Türkiye for agreeing to participate in EXPO 2027 to be hosted by Serbia, calling the decision important for expanding economic and cultural ties.

He described Erdoğan as an "experienced and wise leader" who knows how to contribute to peace, and said Serbia, as a sovereign and independent country, respects leaders who seek to preserve stability.

Vucic thanked Erdoğan for his hospitality and reiterated that Serbia looks forward to hosting him soon for what he hoped would be a landmark visit.