President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan warned that ongoing conflicts will impose growing costs on the entire world if they are not brought to an end, stressing that geography will offer no protection from the consequences of war.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum Türkiye Country Strategy Meeting held at the Dolmabahçe Presidential Office in Istanbul, Erdoğan said the burden of ongoing conflicts is being felt far beyond the immediate region.

“If conflicts do not end, the price to be paid will only grow. Geographical distance will have no meaning in this process,” Erdoğan said.

He emphasized that while opportunities exist to reach common ground through diplomacy and dialogue, sabotaging these efforts forces all of humanity to bear the consequences.

Erdoğan described the war that has shaken the region for the past month as “meaningless, unlawful and unnecessary,” adding that its cost is being borne not only by the parties involved but by the entire global community.

He noted that the negative effects of war are already being felt worldwide, from energy markets to production, information systems, transportation and trade networks.

The meeting brought together senior Turkish officials, including Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, along with global CEOs, international financial representatives and major fund managers.

Later, Erdoğan held a closed-door meeting with Laurence Douglas Fink, head of World Economic Forum and BlackRock, at the Dolmabahçe office.