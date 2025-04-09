President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan welcomed his Indonesian counterpart, President Prabowo Subianto, who arrived in Ankara on Wednesday.

Erdoğan greeted Subianto at Esenboğa Airport in the capital, Ankara, as he arrived, joined by Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Ankara Governor Vasip Şahin, Turkish Defense Industries Secretariat head Haluk Görgün, and other top officials.

According to Türkiye's Communications Directorate, the Indonesian leader, besides other engagements, is expected to take part in the three-day Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF 2025), which starts Friday in the Turkish resort city.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan welcomes his Indonesian counterpart, Prabowo Subianto at Esenboğa Airport, April 9, 2025. (DHA Photo)

Subianto will also take the floor at the Turkish Grand National Assembly on Thursday, in a rare opportunity for foreign leaders to address Parliament.

The authorities have increased security measures in and around Parliament for the special session.

Erdoğan was a guest of Subianto in February as he visited Indonesia as part of his Asia tour. Like in his previous stopover in Malaysia, Erdoğan was embraced by the Indonesian authorities, hailing his visit as a new milestone in cooperation between the two countries. Erdoğan gifted Subianto a Togg, Türkiye’s locally made car, during the visit.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan shakes hands with his Indonesian counterpart, Prabowo Subianto, April 9, 2025. (DHA Photo)

Türkiye and Indonesia mark the 75th year of diplomatic relations this year. The two counties signed 13 new deals during Erdoğan’s visit. In his joint news conference with Subianto in Jakarta in February, Erdoğan, a staunch advocate of the Palestinian cause, praised Indonesia’s stand on the matter and vowed to work together with the country for the reconstruction of Gaza and in defending the Palestinian cause. For his part, the Indonesian president hailed longstanding ties with Türkiye and their will to reinforce their partnership. Subianto has underlined their resolve to further defense cooperation in particular.