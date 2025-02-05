German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier underscored Türkiye's important role in securing regional peace, as he dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump's shocking proposal to displace Palestinians from the Gaza Strip as he concluded his regional visit in a meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Türkiye on Wednesday.

"We have a common overriding interest in peace and stability finally being established in this region. And Turkey is a very central player in this," Steinmeier said during a joint news conference with Erdoğan.

Türkiye's influence in the region has been considerably boosted following the fall of Syria's long-time autocrat Bashar Assad, who was backed by Russia and Iran.

Steinmeier also strongly opposed Trump's outrageous plans to annex Gaza.

"Proposals to displace or exile Palestinians from the Gaza Strip are causing concern and fear. Such suggestions are also unacceptable under international law. As Germany, we support a two-state solution," he said.

For his part, Erdoğan said Ankara would continue its cooperation with Germany on regional issues, such as the developments in Syria and the latest situation in Gaza.

He noted that maintaining the cease-fire in Gaza requires collective responsibility, and the global community must continue to work toward a two-state solution.

"I believe Germany will provide the necessary support for Syria's reconstruction," he said.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan earlier rebuffed Trump's plan as "unacceptable."

Steinmeier previously held talks this week in Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

Despite growing public pressure, the German government remains one of the strongest supporters of Israel’s genocidal attacks against Palestinians in Gaza. Chancellor Olaf Scholz has repeatedly said that his country bears special responsibility for Israel due to its Nazi past.

The German president met earlier on Wednesday with Jordan's King Abdullah II in Amman, where Steinmeier also expressed skepticism of Trump's Tuesday night proposal for the U.S. to "take over" the war-shattered Gaza and relocating the Palestinians living there.

"I only hear concerns here in the region," he said at the meeting with King Abdullah II.

Trump's shock proposal for the U.S. to "take over" Gaza and permanently displace its Palestinian population drew swift condemnation from both American allies and adversaries.

Countries, including Russia, China, Germany, Spain, Ireland and the U.K. said they continued to support the two-state solution that has formed the basis of Washington's policy in the region for decades, which has held that Gaza would be part of a future Palestinian state that includes the occupied West Bank.