Montenegrin Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic lauded Türkiye-Montenegro ties and highlighted that there was more room for improving the ties in an exclusive interview with Daily Sabah.

Abazovic, who was in Istanbul to attend the Future Leaders Executive Program (FLEP) of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF), spoke about his country's EU accession process, as well as his country’s ties with Türkiye.

Montenegrin Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic poses with Daily Sabah Editorial Coordinator Mehmet Çelik at the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF), Istanbul, Türkiye, June 23, 2023. (Photo by Mehmet Çelik)

Abazovic said Türkiye played a key role in the western Balkans, something linked to “very good relations” President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan maintained with every leader in the region.

“Together with the European Union and the United States, Türkiye plays probably the most important role. President Erdoğan is someone who can convince the sides to come to the table and find a sustainable solution (to their issues),” Abazovic said in response to a question about Türkiye’s potential role as mediator between Kosovo and Serbia amid tensions rising between two countries.

“I hope (Erdoğan) will keep his focus on the Balkans and provide more peace and stability,” he said.

The prime minister lauded political ties between his country and Türkiye and said they should “use the good energy we put forward for many decades to provide more economic projects.”

“Two things are crucial: energy and tourism sector. We already had discussions with the previous government. I am more than sure now that we have a new government, we will be ready to start some of the projects,” the prime minister said.

“Türkiye and Montenegro can have very good relations. They can reach a new stage with concrete projects in Montenegro,” he added.

Abazovic said his country made progress in accession to the European Union and is ready to join the bloc.

Montenegro applied for membership in the bloc in 2008 and two years later was granted candidate status. In 2012, accession talks started, but after over a decade, they appear unfinished. “I think Montenegro is the perfect country to rely on in the enlargement process. Our country has no problem with neighboring countries and that delivered very, very important results in fighting against organized crime and corruption in the last two years. We have some challenges like every other country in the world but I think we can fulfill our responsibilities in the context of EU integration and I think then we will be ready to join the EU. Of course, at the end of the day, this will be a political decision of member countries,” he said in an interview on Friday.