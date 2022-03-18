Russian President Vladimir Putin has clear demands from Ukraine for a peace deal, and these demands can be categorized into two groups, Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın said Thursday after the Russian leader's phone call with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Accordingly, the first four demands are not too difficult for Ukraine to meet. On the other hand, the second category is where the difficulty lies.

Kalın told BBC that Putin explained Russia's demands for a peace deal to Erdoğan in the call. One of those "acceptable" demands, according to Kalın, is an acceptance by Ukraine that it should remain neutral and not apply to join NATO. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already conceded this.

The other three demands in this category are that Ukraine will have to undergo a disarmament process to ensure it wasn't a threat to Russia. There would have to be protection for the Russian language in Ukraine. He also demanded the so-called "denazification" of the country.

On the other hand, there are some demands from Putin that will be difficult for Ukraine to accept, according to Kalın. These demands include the status of some regions in eastern Ukraine, specifically the regions of Donbass and Crimea, threatening the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

"Although Mr. Kalın didn't go into detail, the assumption is that Russia will demand that the Ukrainian government should give up territory in eastern Ukraine. That will be deeply contentious," BBC reported.

According to Kalın, these last demands require face-to-face meetings between Putin and Zelenskyy.

"Mr. Putin had apparently been clear and concise in everything he said," Kalın added.

Erdoğan Thursday continued his diplomatic efforts for a cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine, reiterating his offer to host Putin and Zelenskyy for talks to resolve the crisis.

In the phone call, Erdoğan and Putin discussed the latest developments in Ukraine and the humanitarian situation on the ground, according to a statement by the Turkish Presidency's Directorate of Communications.

Erdoğan told Putin that a permanent cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine would pave the way for a long-term solution between the two warring countries, the statement said.

He said Turkey maintains the "sincere approach it had been displaying since the very beginning in order for peace to be ensured between Russia and Ukraine."

"Pointing out that the war would benefit no one, and that diplomacy should be given a chance, President Erdoğan drew attention to the need to attach importance to the humanitarian situation on the ground and operate the humanitarian corridors effectively in both directions," the statement read.

In a separate phone call, Erdoğan discussed the humanitarian situation and latest developments in Ukraine with his Romanian counterpart Klaus Iohannis.

He said Turkey has been "exerting great efforts in order for peace to be ensured between Russia and Ukraine" while also providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine and its neighbors, including Romania, who are facing an influx of refugees.

The two leaders agreed to enhance "cooperation and coordination in the management of the forced migration caused by the war, as well as measures with regard to the repercussions of this process on various sectors," the Directorate of Communications said.

Hopes for a cease-fire between Ukraine and Russia have increased a little more, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu also said Thursday after meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart in the city of Lviv.

As part of Turkey's ongoing efforts to broker peace between the two sides, Çavuşoğlu arrived in Ukraine after talks a day earlier with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

In his meeting with Dmytro Kuleba, Çavuşoğlu reiterated Turkey's "support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine" and reaffirmed that Ankara will continue its "efforts to end this war and achieve a lasting cease-fire," said a Foreign Ministry statement.

Addressing a news conference, he said Turkey's support for Ukraine was a natural result of its principled policy, alliance and strategic partnership.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which started on Feb. 24, has drawn international condemnation, led to financial restrictions on Moscow and spurred an exodus of global firms from Russia.

At least 780 civilians have been killed and 1,252 injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war, according to the United Nations, which has said that conditions on the ground make it difficult to verify the true number.

Around 3.2 million people have also fled to neighboring countries, the U.N.'s refugee agency said.

Turkey has been one of the countries leading efforts to find a diplomatic solution to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has affected millions of civilians. Turkey says it can facilitate peace talks between Ukraine and Russia but says that a cease-fire and humanitarian corridors are needed first.

Maintaining its neutral and balanced stance, Turkey continues its diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the Ukraine conflict, urging all sides to exercise restraint. While Ankara has opposed international sanctions designed to isolate Moscow, it also closed its straits to prevent some Russian vessels from crossing.

NATO ally Turkey borders Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea and has good ties with both. Since the beginning of the conflict, Ankara has offered to mediate between the two sides and host peace talks, underlining its support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. Having recently called Russia’s invasion an unacceptable violation of international law, Turkey has carefully formulated its rhetoric not to offend Moscow, with which it has close energy, defense and tourism ties.