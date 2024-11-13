Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is set to visit Türkiye on Thursday for high-level talks, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said Wednesday, after Doha said over the weekend it suspended its Gaza mediation efforts.

Some analysts believe Türkiye, despite strained ties with Israel, could play some role in mediation since it does not deem the Palestinian resistance group Hamas a terrorist group, and some of its political officials regularly visit Türkiye.

Over the weekend, Qatar said it had told Hamas and Israel it would stall efforts to mediate a Gaza cease-fire and hostage release deal until they show willingness and seriousness.

"The Qatar Emir will be in Ankara tomorrow (Thursday) anyway. Important talks, a meeting of the high-level strategic council will be held," Bolat told broadcaster tv100 in comments focused on bilateral trade.

Bolat did not mention Qatar's decision or Hamas in his comments. "We are waiting for a comprehensive trade agreement with Qatar to come into effect ... anytime," he added.

A Foreign Ministry source speaking to Daily Sabah denied Hamas would move its political office from Doha to Türkiye.

“We’re already speaking with Hamas regularly and give the necessary encouragements,” the source said.