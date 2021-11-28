Recognizing the sovereignty and equal international status of the Turkish Cypriot people is vital in resolving the Cyprus issue, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Sunday.

“I ask all friendly and brotherly countries to evaluate the TRNC’s solution vision without prejudices,” he said, speaking at the 15th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

The island of Cyprus has been mired in a decadeslong struggle between Greek and Turkish Cypriots, despite a series of diplomatic efforts by the U.N. to achieve a comprehensive settlement. Five decades of Cyprus talks have led nowhere.

The island has been divided since 1964, when ethnic attacks forced Turkish Cypriots to withdraw into enclaves for their safety. In 1974, a Greek Cypriot coup aiming at Greece's annexation led to Turkey's military intervention as a guarantor power. The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) was founded in 1983.

The Greek Cypriot administration, backed by Greece, became a member of the European Union in 2004, although in a referendum that year most Greek Cypriots rejected a U.N. settlement plan that envisaged a reunited Cyprus joining the European Union.