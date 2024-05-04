The resistance against occupation is no longer a war between Israel and Palestine but is a struggle between oppressors and the oppressed around the world, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at the 15th summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Saturday.

Fidan, who spoke at the OIC summit in Gambia’s capital, Banjul, drew attention to the suffering of Palestinian people in the face of Israel’s decadeslong occupation, illegal expansion, blockade and attacks.

“Resisting occupation is no longer a war between Israel and Palestine, but is a struggle between oppressors and the oppressed across the world,” Fidan said, adding that not taking action now may result in worse catastrophes in the future.

He warned that Israel’s planned invasion into Rafah would result in an unprecedented catastrophe and that Tel Aviv freely acts as it wishes when, in reality, it should be held accountable for its crimes. He continued by saying that all countries need to push Israel to end its oppression of Palestinians and reach a two-state solution and that there are consequences for violating international law.

“It is necessary for us to mobilize all existing and effective tools, all factors of pressure against Israel,” Fidan said, as he pointed to Türkiye’s recent decision to suspend all trade activities with Israel.

Türkiye announced it is suspending all trade activities with Israel over its relentless military campaign against Palestinians in Gaza until a permanent cease-fire is secured as well as Israel allowing unhindered humanitarian aid flow to the region.

Israel's "uncompromising attitude" and the worsening situation in Gaza's southern Rafah region – where Israel has threatened to launch a new offensive – prompted Türkiye to halt all exports and imports, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said on Friday.

The decision, announced late on Thursday, citing the "worsening humanitarian tragedy" in the Palestinian territories, made Türkiye the first of Israel's key trade partners to halt exports and imports over its campaign in Gaza.

The Turkish foreign minister continued by saying that it is about time for all Muslims of the world to close the ranks and unite against Israel’s oppression.

“This is our test. We need to prove that we can unite. We need to show them that the Muslim world can accomplish results through diplomatic means and compulsory precautions when necessary,” Fidan told OIC, adding that the Palestinian cause should not be sacrificed for the sake of regional rivalries.

“If the Islamic world’s solidarity and unity are lost, Israel and its supporters will be the sole winners,” Fidan said.

Saying that the Turkish people expect concrete results from the OIC summit, the top Turkish diplomat said the recognition of Palestine’s sovereignty by more states would deal a significant blow to Israel and that all member-states should strive to ensure Palestine’s full membership in the U.N.

Fidan also touched upon the “unjust isolation” of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), the dire situation of the Turks in Western Thrace, Crimean Tatars and Uighurs in China and called on all Muslim countries to act in unity regarding these issues.